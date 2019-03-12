Image copyright The Met Office Image caption The warning covers all of Wales and large parts of the rest of the UK

Storm Gareth could bring winds of 65mph, causing travel disruption and loss of power, the Met Office has said.

A yellow "be prepared" warning covers the whole of Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of England and Scotland, from 21:00 GMT Tuesday until 15:00 Wednesday.

Winds are expected to reach 55mph inland and 65mph along western coasts, with heavy rain also forecast.

Storm Gareth has been named by the Irish Meteorological Service.

The Met Office said there could be transport disruption, delays for high-side vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and short-term loss of power and other services.