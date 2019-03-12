Image copyright WJEC Image caption Roderic Gillespie started his job as chief executive of the WJEC in June 2018

The chief executive of Wales' examining body will leave the role just 11 months after starting, it has been announced.

Roderic Gillespie, who took up the post as head of the WJEC in June 2018, will step down in May.

Mr Gillespie made the "difficult decision" to leave to "pursue a career closer to home", the WJEC said.

When he was appointed, Welsh language teaching union UCAC said it was disappointed by the appointment of a non-Welsh speaker.

Mr Gillespie succeeded Gareth Pierce - who had been in post since 2004 - last year.

He was previously an assessment director with Cambridge International, and before that worked for the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

A WJEC statement said: "Interim leadership arrangements are currently being finalised, fully supported by Roderic.

"Our primary objective is to ensure the safe delivery of summer examinations.

"The WJEC board and executive team are confident that we have robust procedures and processes in place to ensure that this is achieved."