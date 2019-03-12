Image caption Councillors believe children were behind the act of vandalism

A World War One memorial has been daubed with a swastika and homophobic graffiti, a week after a similar incident just four miles away.

The damage of the statue of a soldier reading a letter sitting on a bench near Flint Castle comes after the cenotaph at Shotton was vandalised.

A local councillor said she believed it was vandalised by children and called for more CCTV coverage in the area.

The Royal British Legion said it was "greatly disturbed" by the damage.

The bench and statue is one of three installed last summer as part of a collaborative art project between Flintshire council, heritage body Cadw and the Welsh Government.

"It's sad they're so disrespectful," said councillor Vicky Perfect.

Image caption The swastika was drawn just above a badge reading "Lest we forget" on the memorial

"The bench was created to honour the people who went from Flint to fight in the war and many who didn't come back," Ms Perfect explained.

Flintshire council labelled the vandalism "thoroughly reprehensible and selfish", and vowed to repair the statue and bench as soon as possible.

"I would urge anyone witnessing such anti-social behaviour to contact North Wales Police," said Dan Farrow, chief officer for planning and economic development.

A spokesperson for the Royal British Legion added: "War memorials and graves honour the unique contribution and sacrifices of the British armed forces.

"They deserve to be treated with the utmost respect."

Image caption There have been calls for more CCTV coverage in the area following the incident