A senior Swansea councillor has denied trying to sideline environmental concerns over plans to build a school.

Residents tried to get Parc y Werin in Gorseinon designated as a village green to thwart the project.

Councillor Jennifer Raynor said it was just a "mistake" that a report on the plan failed to mention a council objective to maintain parks.

She claimed there would be an "outcry" if the £6.9m primary school with room for 420 pupils was further delayed.

The plan was approved in 2015 and is intended to replace Gorseinon Primary School, which council leaders say is in poor condition.

Swansea Council's scrutiny committee stepped in after a cabinet report on rising costs for the project listed five of the council's corporate objectives.

But it omitted the sixth - the one about maintaining and enhancing Swansea's natural resources and biodiversity.

'Cut-and-paste job'

"I have to say, I put my hands up. That was a mistake," Ms Raynor told the committee on Monday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

"The report required none of the objectives to be listed. It was a procedural, financial report," she said.

"Apologies, it was not there, it was a simple cut-and-paste job."

Ms Raynor denied accusations from local objector Crispian Huggill that the cabinet was "driving a coach and horses" through the biodiversity objective.

Peter Jones, the councillor who advocated the objective, claimed there was very little of it on the site where the new school was to be built, which currently consists of two mini-pitches, a car park and playground.

The committee decided it was satisfied with the cabinet member's explanations, but recommended biodiversity should be part of the assessment of such projects in future.

The project has been delayed pending three applications for village green status, the last of which was rejected in 2018.