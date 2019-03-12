Rhyl man Daniel Howarth jailed for rape and sex attacks
A man been jailed for 12 years for a string of rape and sexual assaults.
Daniel John Howarth admitted some of the 15 charges he faced and was convicted of the others by a jury at Caernarfon Crown Court, last week.
The 36-year-old, from Rhyl, Denbighshire, committed the offences against one female over a number of years, the court heard.
Judge Huw Rees said Howarth posed a risk of serious harm and imposed an extended six-year licence period.
The defendant will not be considered for release by the parole board until he has served eight years.
A serious harm prevention order and sex offenders registration will last for life.