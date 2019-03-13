Image caption Swansea's Kingsway is undergoing a £12m redevelopment

A £12m city centre redevelopment has come to a halt amid concern about the future of a major construction company.

Work on Swansea's Kingsway has stopped, one day after a road project in halted Manchester amid claims by workers that they had not been paid by Dawnus Ltd.

Staff on the Swansea project told BBC Wales they had been called to a meeting by the Llansamlet-based firm, which will be held on Thursday.

BBC has been unable to contact Dawnus, which employs hundreds of staff.

The Welsh Government and Swansea council have been asked to comment.