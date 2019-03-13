Image copyright fforest Image caption The project backers already run a pizza restaurant during the summer next to the warehouse

A £1.4m investment in Cardigan's waterfront has been given the go-ahead by Ceredigion county councillors despite local concerns about noise.

A former warehouse on Cambrian Quay will be turned into a events space, business units and a hostel by eco-tourism company Fforest.

The firm said it would create 30 jobs plus opportunities for young people.

Local councillor Catrin Miles said there had already been complaints about late-night noise in the area.

As well as noise, the council had received objections over traffic, parking, footpath access, ecology, and whether there was a need for more hostel and enterprise space in the town.

Fforest owner James Lynch said the project would generate an annual turnover of about £1m for the local economy.

"The important thing is the emphasis on young people," he said.

"They're the backbone of our business, really, and keeping people in the area is really important."

Mr Lynch promised to do everything he could to ensure "zero disturbance" of neighbours.

Image copyright fforest Image caption The warehouse will offer space for start-up businesses

The company already runs a pizza restaurant in the neighbouring courtyard during the summer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Miles welcomed the "stringent" planning conditions being imposed, saying she had received calls about noise from people across the River Teifi in St Dogmaels, as well from residents of Cardigan.

"Often, especially on the weekend, people flood out on to the quay with their drinks and bottles," she said.

Jane Roche, of the Tivy Community Group, also called for the plan to be refused on grounds of noise pollution.

But there was support from councillors including Peter Davies, who said: "We need jobs and to keep young people in the area, and this is what this is going to do."