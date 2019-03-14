Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kitchen managers in Cardiff schools have been advised to stock up on tinned and dried food

A city's schools are being told to stockpile food for pupils' meals in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Labour-run Cardiff Council has advised them to hold extra stock of tinned and dried goods in case the UK leaves the EU on 29 March without a trade deal.

Sarah Merry, deputy leader of the council, blamed the "liars who sold Brexit" to the voting public.

The UK government has said school meals will be provided whatever the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

The call comes after major suppliers to care homes and hospitals confirmed they were stockpiling food to offset the potential disruption of a no-deal Brexit, and cold storage firms revealed they were running out of space.

Ms Merry tweeted to say the council was "seriously discussing stockpiling dried and tinned goods to maintain school meals".

I am in a meeting and we are seriously discussing stockpiling dried and tinned goods to maintain school meals. Next it will be gas masks! Thank you May. Thank you Cameron. Thank you liars who sold Brexit. Thank you those who believed the lies — Sarah Merry (@Merryse235) March 13, 2019

A Cardiff Council spokeswoman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "As part of contingency plans to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, kitchen managers in schools have been advised to hold additional stock of tinned and dried goods."

Conservative group leader Adrian Robson accused Ms Merry of being "alarmist".

"I don't think stockpiling is necessary," he said.

"The world is not going to end if Britain leaves the UK without a deal."

A spokesman for the UK government's Department for Exiting the European Union said: "There is no need for anyone to stockpile food.

"Schools will continue to be able to provide pupils with nutritious school meals no matter the outcome of Brexit."

MPs rejected the idea of a no-deal Brexit in a Commons vote on Wednesday.

However, Prime Minister Theresa May warned that by law Brexit was still set to happen on 29 March whether a deal was agreed or not.