There are three flood alerts in place across parts of Wales due to heavy rainfall this morning.

Strong winds have also closed one lane of the M48 Severn Bridge in both directions between the A403 and the A466 at Chepstow.

Natural Resources Wales has listed "be prepared" flood alerts in Powys, Denbighshire and Gwynedd.

A yellow warning for wind also is in place across parts of east Wales until 13:00 GMT, according to the Met Office.

The Natural Resources Wales flood warnings are for:

River Severn, Powys

Lower Dee Valley: Llangollen to Trevalyb Meadows