M4 crash: One in hospital after three-vehicle collision
- 14 March 2019
One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the M4 near Cardiff.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the eastbound carriageway near junction 33, at around 06:00 GMT on Thursday.
South Wales Fire Service said one person suffered minor neck injuries.
Following the crash there were long delays for motorists - with tailbacks of six miles reported.
The Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person has been taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.