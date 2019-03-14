Wales

M4 crash: One in hospital after three-vehicle collision

  • 14 March 2019
Queues at junction 32 M4 Image copyright Traffic Wales
Image caption The crash has caused long tailbacks eastbound on the M4

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the M4 near Cardiff.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the eastbound carriageway near junction 33, at around 06:00 GMT on Thursday.

South Wales Fire Service said one person suffered minor neck injuries.

Following the crash there were long delays for motorists - with tailbacks of six miles reported.

The Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person has been taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.