Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption The crash has caused long tailbacks eastbound on the M4

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the M4 near Cardiff.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the eastbound carriageway near junction 33, at around 06:00 GMT on Thursday.

South Wales Fire Service said one person suffered minor neck injuries.

Following the crash there were long delays for motorists - with tailbacks of six miles reported.

The Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person has been taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.