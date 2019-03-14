Image caption Workers left the site after the meeting

Construction company Dawnus has gone into administration, according to subcontractors.

People who work for the Swansea-based firm were called to a meeting on Thursday morning.

But they were sent home afterwards, and could be seen removing tools from the site.

Although there was no official comment from the company, people leaving the meeting said they had been told the firm had gone into administration.

Dawnus has been contacted repeatedly by the BBC but has not commented.

On Wednesday, work on the £12m redevelopment in Swansea came to a halt, with workers being told only to guard the site.

It came one day after a road project was halted in Manchester as workers claimed they had not been paid by Dawnus Ltd.

Image caption Swansea's Kingsway is undergoing a £12m redevelopment

On Wednesday, Swansea council said it was in discussions with the company and was "monitoring the situation".

Among Dawnus's other projects are the £5.6m Roath flood risk management scheme in Cardiff, Bont Evans tree works and stabilisation in Machynlleth, Powys, and St Asaph flood defence works, Denbighshire.

Dawnus has previously operated in Liberia and Senegal and won awards for its work at Tata steelworks in Port Talbot and Monmouthshire Housing Association.

The most recent company accounts show the company had a turnover of £170m in 2017, however it also posted a pre-tax loss of £1.35m. But last September, the company said it employed 700 people and was optimistic about the future.