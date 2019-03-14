Image caption Claire Summers' first breakfast show will be on 13 May

Changes to the schedule and line up of BBC Radio Wales' programmes have been announced by the corporation.

Among the changes will be a new breakfast programme presented by Claire Summers Monday to Thursday and Oliver Hides on Fridays and Saturdays.

There will also be a new look weekday drive time news programme which will be hosted by Gareth Lewis.

The announcement came just months after listening figures for the station reached their lowest on record.

In October, audience data compiled by industry body Rajar found it had an average weekly audience of 317,000 listeners between July and September.

The figure was a decline of 50,000 on the previous quarter and 23,000 on the same period last year.

The changes also follow the announcement just weeks ago that two of Wales' leading commercial radio stations announced an end to their local breakfast shows.

Colin Paterson, editor for BBC Radio Wales, said: "While it's disappointing that listeners will have less choice in the morning, it sets us a new creative challenge.

"Our job now is to ensure this is a new programme for the whole of Wales - smart, engaging and rooted in the lives and passions of people in every part of the nation.

"We're up for that."

Image caption Jason Mohammad, Eleri Sion and Wynne Evans will have some minor changes to their broadcast times

Claire Summers, who has worked at the BBC since 1999 and has most recently presented news and sport on the broadcaster's Wales Today television programme, is due to present her first breakfast show on 13 May at 06.00 BST.

She said: "The opportunity to present Radio Wales's new breakfast programme is a real privilege and a challenge I just couldn't refuse."

Mr Paterson added: "Claire is a fantastic presenter whose warmth and personality resonates with audiences across the country. A first class journalist, we're delighted she's joined the Radio Wales team."