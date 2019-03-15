Image caption The River Dyfi has burst its banks in Macynlleth

Wales will be hit by more bad weather, with the Met Office issuing two yellow warnings for Saturday.

A warning for rain is in place all day and covers mid and north Wales, with two flood warnings in place.

A second warning for wind is in place from 04:00 GMT until 21:00 GMT, and covers the whole of the country.

Wales' Grand Slam decider against Ireland could be affected after the visitors asked for the Principality Stadium roof to stay open.

The Met Office has warned of delays to transport, and flooding.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The latest warnings follow several days of heavy wind and rain

Natural Resources Wales has issued flood alerts, meaning flooding is likely, for Llangollen, Denbighshire, and Trewern, Powys.

Eight flood warnings are also in place.

Some flooding in Machynlleth, Powys, was present on Friday morning after heavy rain.