Image copyright Family picture Image caption Mark Logan was a father to two boys and described as an "amazing husband"

Tributes have been paid to a "devoted and adored" father-of-two who died following a garage fire.

Mark Logan, 31, from Godre's Graig, was found dead after the fire in Neath Port Talbot at about 03:00 GMT on Sunday.

South Wales Police said it was continuing to investigate the blaze, which gutted a garage at Delffordd in Rhos, near Pontardawe.

Mr Logan's wife Kirsty said his family had been left "heartbroken" by the death of her "amazing husband".

Image copyright Google Image caption Three men seen in the area on the night of the fire had come forward, police said

"There is so much I could say about how wonderful Mark was," she said.

"He was an amazing husband and my best friend, and I loved him more than words can say.

"He was a devoted and adored father to our two sons, who idolised him. We will cherish our memories of him and he will be in our hearts forever."

Police said three men who were seen in the area on the night of the fire had come forward following an appeal and they had assisted officers with their inquiries.