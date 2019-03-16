Wales take on Ireland on Saturday in what could be a Six Nations decider.

With a Grand Slam on the line, it is no surprise fans were out in force before the game in Cardiff to make the most of the atmosphere

Image copyright Joann Randles Image caption Cardiff has been enjoying a party atmosphere with about 270,000 people in the city for the Six Nations game with Ireland on Saturday.

Image copyright Joann Randles Image caption About 50 extra flights were laid on to get fans from Dublin into the city for the game.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Did you get the memo? Dragon onesies are perfectly acceptable attire on a Six Nations weekend...

Image copyright Reuters Image caption ...and so is a suit covered with shamrocks