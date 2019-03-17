Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sergio Aguero scores from the penalty spot for Man City

Three teenagers have been arrested after two pitch invasions during the FA Cup quarter-final between Swansea City and Manchester City.

South Wales Police said a 16-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys were being held for encroachment on the Liberty Stadium pitch.

Police match commander Supt Steve Jones said the safety of supporters, players, officials and those who work at these games was "paramount".

Man City won the match 3-2.

No-one was hurt as a result of the boys' actions, but they follow a number of high-profile incidents involving supporters running on to the pitch during games recently.

Last Friday, Birmingham City fan Paul Mitchell was jailed for 14 weeks for attacking Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish during the derby match against Aston Villa.

On the same day, a fan ran on the pitch at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and shoved Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Two days earlier, a man was arrested after Rangers' James Tavernier was confronted by a spectator during the Scottish Premiership draw with Hibernian.