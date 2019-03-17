Image caption This football pitch in Betws-y-Coed was totally submerged after days of heavy rain led to flooding

Flood warnings remain in place across Wales as the clean-up continues following Saturday's downpour and strong winds.

Homes in Conwy county were flooded, including Betws-y-Coed and Llanrwst, where three people had to be rescued from a van stuck in flood water.

Capel Curig had a month's worth of rain - 136.6mm - fall within 24 hours.

The River Conwy was its highest level ever recorded, at 8.96m, according to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Rivers levels across Wales are now falling after peaking overnight, it said.

Strong winds also caused disruption to roads, bringing down trees and more than 700 properties in south Wales and Ruthin, Denbighshire, experienced power cuts.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said about 40 properties had flooded in Parc yr Eryr, Llanrwst.

Image copyright Natural Resources Wales Image caption Natural Resources Wales was called to help pump flood water in Llanrwst

Betws-y-Coed resident Tamzyn Lawrence said: "It's a good neighbourhood - everybody comes together in times like this when they're needed."

On Sunday, several roads remain closed in Gwynedd and Denbighshire, including the A5 in Corwen and the A470 in Llanrwst.

And there has also been a report of a landslide on the A458 at Mallwyd, according to North Wales Police.

There are half a dozen flood warnings in north Wales on the River Dee and River Conwy as well as the River Severn at Welshpool, Powys.