Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A496 Harlech to Talsarnau road

A 29-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries when he was hit by a car in Gwynedd, according to North Wales Police.

The crash, involving a blue Ford Focus, happened on the A496 Talsarnau road near Harlech at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday.

The local man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash and any dashcam footage.