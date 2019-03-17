Harlech crash victim's injuries are 'life-changing'
- 17 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 29-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries when he was hit by a car in Gwynedd, according to North Wales Police.
The crash, involving a blue Ford Focus, happened on the A496 Talsarnau road near Harlech at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
The local man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.
North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash and any dashcam footage.