Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption The Wales team celebrated in the changing room after winning the Grand Slam

A celebration will be held in Cardiff to celebrate Wales' Six Nations Grand Slam success.

Saturday's 27-5 win over Ireland made it the fourth time in 14 years Wales have won all of their games in a Six Nations campaign.

The last three were during coach Warren Gatland's reign, who will step down after this year's World Cup in Japan after nine years in charge.

The event begins at the Senedd at 18:00 GMT on Monday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will welcome the players and the Welsh Rugby Union for a reception hosted by the National Assembly for Wales and the Welsh Government.

The squad will then be welcomed on to the steps where fans who want to watch have been asked to arrive for 17:30.

"This is yet another incredible achievement by the team backed, of course, by the great support of Welsh fans," Mr Drakeford said.

"Wales are now on a 14 game winning streak - another record - and are an inspiration for our aspiring sportsmen and women across the country."

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips said: "It's an honour no less than this 2019 squad deserves, but it is also one which I know they will be humbled by.

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption WRU patron Prince William celebrates with with Rob Evans, Liam Williams and Hadleigh Parkes after the game

"Equally, hundreds of individuals throughout Welsh rugby have contributed to and are a part of this success and everyone involved in the game at all levels should take some ownership of this tremendous achievement and allow themselves a moment to reflect with pride on a great day for our national game."

Up to 275,000 people were believed to be in rain-soaked Cardiff on Saturday, but South Wales Police said there were no major incidents to report.

Wales have previously won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2012, 2008 and 2005.