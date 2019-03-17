Image copyright Google Image caption Two men tried to drag a woman into a van as she walked along Fairfield Street in Wrexham

Police are hunting for two men who tried to kidnap a woman as she walked along the road.

The 21-year-old was on Fairfield Street in Wrexham at about 21:15 GMT on Saturday when a white Volkswagen Transporter pulled up alongside her.

They asked her to get in the van and when she refused, one man grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her inside.

North Wales Police said she broke free and the men drove off. The victim was not seriously hurt.

Det Sgt Andrew Hughes said: "While it is understandable that people will be concerned when they hear about incidents like this, North Wales Police would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident.

"We are exhausting all lines of enquiry to identify the offenders and bring them to justice."