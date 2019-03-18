Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Eye witness Christina Thomas caught the developing situation on camera

A fire at a block of flats in Swansea was started deliberately, police believe.

Sunday's blaze at the tower block on Orchard Street caused significant damage and South Wales Police is trying to find those responsible.

The 14-floor building was empty while it underwent a £24m renovation to be turned into student accommodation.

Crews battled the fire on the roof of the former Oldway House after being called at 18:45 GMT.