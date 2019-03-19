Image copyright Jirsak/Getty Images

The proportion of people in work in Wales has hit the highest level since records began in 1992, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The employment rate in Wales rose again to 76% between November 2018 and January 2019.

That is slightly lower than the UK average of 76.1%.

Unemployment in Wales continued to fall and stands at 4.3%, higher than the UK average of 3.9%.

Wales saw one of the biggest reductions in the proportion of "economically inactive" people.

In Wales this was down to 20.5%, lower than the UK average of 20.7%.

This refers to working-age people who are not available for work because they have taken early retirement, or are sick, caring for someone else or a full-time student.

Only Northern Ireland, the south-west of England and the east of England saw greater falls.

Employment in Wales Thousands

It is the highest rate of employment since records began in Wales in 1992.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said: "These are another set of overwhelmingly positive labour market statistics for Wales. There are 78,000 more people in work in Wales, with the largest increase in the rate of employment of any UK country or English region in the last year."

He said the UK government was "committed to creating the right conditions" for economic growth, attracting inward investment and facilitating job creation through its industrial strategy.

"I look forward to seeing Wales continue to break its own employment records year on year," he added.