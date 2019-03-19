Image copyright Google Image caption Denny Davies was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court

A man who stole his widowed mother's £67,600 savings after she sold her home has been jailed for 20 months.

Denny Davies, 57, of Harlech, pleaded guilty to stealing from his mother Keturah Lewis, 76, between 2014 and 2017.

His mother's money had been paid into her son's spare bank account.

Davies was told by Judge Timothy Petts at Caernarfon Crown Court that he had "systematically emptied" his bank account of his mother's money.

Richard Edwards, prosecuting, said Mrs Lewis had sold her house after it fell into disrepair.

The proceeds of the sale were to be used to pay rent and utility bills of about £550 a month on her new home.

Eventually, Mrs Lewis received a letter from her landlord asking why direct debits had been cancelled.

The court also heard Davies had transferred £14,000 to buy a new car which had a personalised number plate.

Elen Owen, defending, said Davies had to stop working after a massive heart attack, and he ended up "succumbing to temptation".

Judge Petts said Davies was the carer for his wife and he also had health issues.

But he declared: "In my view appropriate punishment can only be met by immediate custody.

"Over a period of more than two years you systematically emptied your bank account of your mother's money and spent it with absolutely no prospect of being able to repay it."