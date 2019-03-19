Wales

Llanelli rescue operation on construction site

  • 19 March 2019
New Dock Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The site where the accident happened is on New Dock Street

A rescue operation is taking place at a construction site after reports of an accident in Llanelli.

Two fire crews and a specialist line rescue team have been called to the incident of New Dock Road.

The alarm was raised at about 16:30 GMT on Thursday.

Crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service are at currently at the scene, a spokesman said.

