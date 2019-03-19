Llanelli rescue operation on construction site
- 19 March 2019
A rescue operation is taking place at a construction site after reports of an accident in Llanelli.
Two fire crews and a specialist line rescue team have been called to the incident of New Dock Road.
The alarm was raised at about 16:30 GMT on Thursday.
Crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service are at currently at the scene, a spokesman said.