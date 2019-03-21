Image copyright Google Image caption The surgery said feedback was welcomed, unlike "derogatory or hurtful comments"

Patients face being removed from a GP practice register if more "derogatory comments" about the service and staff are posted online, doctors have warned.

A social media zero tolerance policy has been set up following comments about Park House Surgery, Prestatyn.

It warned the comments could be "viewed as a potential breakdown in the doctor-patient relationship, and may result in you being removed from our list".

They said feedback was welcomed, unlike "derogatory or hurtful comments".

In a statement published on their website, the surgery said if further comments were made, they "may contact the patients involved and invite them in to have a face to face discussion about the issues that they have".

It continued: "We welcome all feedback, as it gives us the opportunity to review the services that we provide and where necessary or appropriate, make any changes or improvements.

"However, we would ask that rather than posting derogatory or hurtful comments about the practice or any of our staff on social media, or if there are any aspects of the service that you are not entirely happy with, please speak to us about this or put your comments to us in writing giving us the opportunity to respond."

The practice has been asked to comment