Image copyright PA Image caption Chris Davies admitted the charges at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A Conservative MP has pleaded guilty to two charges of making a false expenses claim.

Chris Davies admitted to one charge of providing false or misleading information for allowances claims and one of attempting to do so.

He admitted that in March 2016 he made a claim under the MPs' allowances scheme and provided an invoice that he knew to be "false or misleading".

His case has been referred to crown court for sentencing.

Davies, 51, the MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The second charge was attempting to provide false or misleading information for an allowance claim using an invoice "that he knew to be false or misleading" in April 2016.

Thomas Forster, defending, said this was a "disastrous accounting episode" and added that Davies is the "author of his own misfortune."

Image caption Chris Davies unseated Liberal Democrat Roger Williams at the 2015 general election

He argued the expenses system was not an "easy" one to understand and claimed Davies was "not motivated" by "personal gain".

Mr Forster said his client is a "family man" with two children who is local to his constituency.

"It took courage to plead guilty and face the music," Mr Forster added. "He has not shied away from that responsibility and he should be given credit."

The court heard Davies had already informed Commons Speaker John Bercow of his intention to plead guilty.

Davies was charged in February this year.

He served as a councillor in Powys before he was elected as MP for Brecon and Radnorshire at the 2015 general election, beating incumbent Liberal Democrat Roger Williams with the seat's largest majority since 1983.

In January 2018, he was appointed Private Secretary to the Wales Office.

Before entering politics he worked as a rural auctioneer, an estate agent and also managed a mixed veterinary practice in Hay-on-Wye.