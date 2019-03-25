Pwllheli man, 29, faces offensive weapon charge
- 25 March 2019
A man has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon after armed police were called out in Gwynedd.
Officers and police dogs were sent to the Bro Cynan estate in Pwllheli at about 13:30 GMT Saturday.
A nearby road was closed for more than two hours and people were told to avoid the area.
The 29-year-old local man is due to appear before magistrates in Llandudno on Monday.