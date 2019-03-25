Cardiff surgeon denies sex offence charges
25 March 2019
An orthopaedic surgeon has appeared in crown court to plead not guilty to two historical sex offence charges.
Khitish Mohanty, 52, from Cardiff, denies allegations that he assaulted a woman on two occasions.
The alleged assaults happened on 17 October 2005.
The Judge, Tracy Lloyd Clark, granted him unconditional bail at Cardiff Crown Court and set a trial date for 9 September 2019.