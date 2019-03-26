Porthmadog crash shuts main road

One of north Wales' busiest main roads has been closed because of a crash at Porthmadog.

The air ambulance and fire crews have been called to the crash on the A487 Porthmadog bypass - the main road between Caernarfon and Dolgellau.

A lorry and a van collided near the town's football ground, leading to traffic congestion. Police have advised drivers to avoid the area.

The crash, which shut both directions, happened at about 09:30 GMT on Tuesday.