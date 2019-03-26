Porthmadog crash shuts main road
- 26 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One of north Wales' busiest main roads has been closed because of a crash at Porthmadog.
The air ambulance and fire crews have been called to the crash on the A487 Porthmadog bypass - the main road between Caernarfon and Dolgellau.
A lorry and a van collided near the town's football ground, leading to traffic congestion. Police have advised drivers to avoid the area.
The crash, which shut both directions, happened at about 09:30 GMT on Tuesday.