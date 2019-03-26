Image copyright Google Image caption Lee Taylor's Margam side had been beaten 5-0 by local rivals Cornelly United

A footballer has told a trial jury he had no idea he had driven into 11 rival supporters who had called him "fatty".

Lee Taylor is accused of using his BMW as a "one-tonne weapon" to knock down the boys after his side lost 5-0 in a match in Bridgend.

The 36-year-old Margam player told Newport Crown Court he was trying to escape the teenagers when he got into his car.

He said he did not hear their screams because the stereo was on too loud.

Mr Taylor said he did not know he had hit the boys until the police arrested him later that day in April 2018.

He said he was trying to break up a confrontation between a Margam teammate and 15-20 young supporters of rivals Cornelly United outside the changing rooms when the group turned on him.

"I said 'Look lads, if there's going to be a fight, it's one-on-one'," Mr Taylor told the jury.

He said the boys threatened to "batter him" and called him fatty.

'Felt scared'

Mr Taylor, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, said some of the teenagers followed him to his car, before one jumped on his bonnet and began punching his windscreen as he tried to leave the car park.

Image caption Lee Taylor told Newport Crown Court he was scared opposition fans were "going to get me"

"I felt scared that the boys were going to get me," he told the court.

The court heard Mr Taylor revved his engine moments before driving straight at the boys and knocking them over like "skittles at a bowling alley".

Some boys were thrown up into the air. They suffered cuts and bruises.

"You mowed down those boys in front of a whole football field and car park full of witnesses," said prosecutor Christopher Rees.

Mobile phone footage was played to the court allegedly showing Mr Taylor getting out of his car and assaulting a young man who had confronted him.

Mr Taylor denies dangerous driving, 11 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and 11 alternative counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The trial continues.