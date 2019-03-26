A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after armed police fired baton rounds outside a house.

Officers were called to Burry Street in Llanelli at about 02:00 GMT.

The arrested man was taken to hospital with a non-serious wrist injury and is in police custody.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating the incident and the actions of Dyfed-Powys Police.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We have begun an investigation into Dyfed-Powys Police actions during an incident where they discharged baton rounds outside a property in Burry Street, Llanelli, early this morning.

"A man was not seriously injured but was taken to Prince Phillip Hospital with a wrist injury. He was arrested at the scene.

"Our investigators are currently at the scene and the post incident procedure gathering evidence."