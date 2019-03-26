Wales

Man arrested in Llanelli over making threats to kill

  • 26 March 2019
Police officers standing near Seaside square in Llanelli

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after armed police fired baton rounds outside a house.

Officers were called to Burry Street in Llanelli at about 02:00 GMT.

The arrested man was taken to hospital with a non-serious wrist injury and is in police custody.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating the incident and the actions of Dyfed-Powys Police.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We have begun an investigation into Dyfed-Powys Police actions during an incident where they discharged baton rounds outside a property in Burry Street, Llanelli, early this morning.

"A man was not seriously injured but was taken to Prince Phillip Hospital with a wrist injury. He was arrested at the scene.

"Our investigators are currently at the scene and the post incident procedure gathering evidence."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites