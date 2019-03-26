Image copyright John Cooper Image caption Craig Bellamy appeared before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday

Former Wales footballer Craig Bellamy has been given an 18 month ban after admitting to drink-driving.

The 39-year-old was stopped after passing a marked police car on Eastern Avenue in Cardiff on 9 March.

Magistrates in Cardiff heard he was was found to have 67 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 mililitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Bellamy, who played for Cardiff City, along with Liverpool, Manchester City and Celtic, was also fined £650.

It is his second driving ban.

In 2013, he admitted failing to declare he was the driver when his car was caught on a speed camera. He was subsequently banned for six months.

Bellamy also received a caution in 2011 for common assault following a disturbance in Cardiff city centre.

He is currently fighting a bullying claim against him and has stepped down from his role as Cardiff City Under-18s coach following the club's decision to investigate.