Q&A: Cwm Taf maternity problems

Image copyright Cwm Taf HA Image caption Prince Charles Hospital now has an expanded special care baby unit and six en-suite delivery rooms

A major independent review of maternity services in Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board will be published following concerns that women and babies may have come to harm because of staff shortages and failures to report serious incidents.

The independent review is in addition to the health board's own investigation.

How many incidents are we talking about?

PA Maternity incidents under review 2016-September 2018 43under review 25 serious incidents

8 still births among those serious incidents

4 neonatal deaths among serious incidents

17 reviews - not serious or care appropriate

1review incomplete - case notes missing Source: Cwm Taf Health Board, March 2019

The health board's own investigation has been looking at 43 cases, including 25 serious incidents. Of these serious cases, 20 were at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant and 23 at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil. The serious incidents include eight stillbirths and five deaths shortly after birth, all between January 2016 and last September.

They came to light after concerns were raised that staff had not been reporting serious incidents.

The health board said it faced "extreme" staff shortages but was urgently trying to make improvements "at all levels", with 15 new midwives expected to start work "within weeks".

The independent review has a wider remit - which could mean looking at more cases and trying to understand why problems occurred.

Who is investigating?

The health minister Vaughan Gething ordered an "independent external review" by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecology and the Royal College of Midwives last October.

It would cover governance, compliance with national standards, serious incident reporting and future changes to services.

Have any changes been made already?

The review team ordered urgent action after visiting hospitals in January - finding "a number of immediate quality and safety concerns".

Measures included more cover by doctors, strengthened processes for flagging up problems and more support for junior doctors. Cwm Taf now says these have all been completed.

Meanwhile, a separate unplanned visit by health inspectors found "significant" maternity staff shortages.

What have parents been saying?

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Chioma Udeogu, who has moved back home to Nigeria

Chioma Udeogu's daughter was delivered stillborn after failings in her care at the Royal Glamorgan hospital in January 2017. An internal investigation has already found midwives failed for 12 hours to carry out antenatal checks on Mrs Udeogu, an engineering student at the University of South Wales at the time.

"I believe that if I was properly monitored in the hospital I wouldn't have lost her," she said.

Jessica Western, from Rhoose, in the Vale of Glamorgan, said she was not listened to when she could not feel her baby move in the month before the birth.

Image caption Jessica Western says she was not listened to at different points before and after the birth of her baby

Her daughter Macie died in March 2018, 19 days after she was born.

"I'm only young and I do want to have more kids eventually, but I'm not prepared to put myself through a pregnancy if this could happen again," she said.

Another, Monique Aziz, from Coedely, Rhondda Cynon Taff, whose baby son died days after leaving hospital, said: "I just want to know if he would have still been here if things had been done differently."

What else has been happening?

In the background, there have been long planned changes in how maternity services are organised.

From March, doctor-led care for mothers in labour or for babies needing specialist neonatal care is now only provided on one site - Prince Charles Hospital. The Royal Glamorgan still has a 24-hour midwife unit for less complicated births and will continue to provide all antenatal services, clinic appointments, scans and tests during pregnancy.

The changes follow long-standing concerns that specialist maternity staff had been spread too thinly. The health board says those changes will help address challenges, including over staffing.

How far back to those concerns go?

The fragility of maternity services in the area can be traced back for at least a decade. In a review in 2011 the Wales Audit Office raised concerns about staffing, skill mix and absences and the health board's ability to deliver maternity services on two sites.

Concerns about the quality of maternity care were also at the heart of a controversial plan in 2014 to centralise some specialist services in fewer hospitals along the M4 corridor. It recommended moving doctor-led care for mothers and children (along with A&E) from the Royal Glamorgan hospital.

Cwm Taf health board initially rejected the plan and several months of wrangling followed.

Four years later, the proposals on maternity services are only now being finally implemented.