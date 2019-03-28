Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two youngsters who downloaded child abuse images were deemed at low risk of serious harm

A youth justice service failed to adequately protect both children and the public, inspectors have said.

Among concerns highlighted were two youngsters who had downloaded indecent images of child abuse being deemed at low risk of serious harm.

The Western Bay service was inspected by HM Inspectorate of Probation last year.

It was described as a "poorly managed" merger of services in Swansea, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend.

The Western Bay service has "fully accepted" the findings.

In contrast, Wrexham Youth Justice Service in north Wales was found by inspectors to be good overall, with many impressive areas of practice and "high aspirations" for children and young people.

The report on Western Bay found work done to protect the public was "poor" and risk factors such as a child's previous criminal behaviour were underestimated.

Last week it was announced that Western Bay's regional approach was being discontinued.

Andrew Jarrett, chairman of its management board, said this would ensure close co-operation between council social services and other organisations to provide "the best services possible" to vulnerable young people.

"A number of priority actions identified in the report have already been completed by each local authority and more comprehensive action plans are being developed to address all of the concerns," he added.

HM Inspectorate of Probation's chief insecptor Dame Glenys Stacey said none of the three local authorities had taken full responsibility for the service.

"This lies at the heart of many of the problems," she said.

Inspectors said in the case of one of the children who downloaded indecent images of child abuse, Western Bay had not properly understood the child's ability to access the "dark web" when, in reality, it was "virtually impossible to come across materials of this nature accidentally".

Image copyright HM Chief Inspector of Probation Image caption Dame Glenys Stacey said none of the three local authorities had taken full responsibility

HM Inspectorate of Probation's concerns were so serious it issued its first-ever "organisational alert" over cases where they "were not assured that safeguarding and vulnerability had been addressed or that risk of serious harm to others was understood and managed".

Inspectors asked that a plan be produced to show how cases could be reviewed, but "no plan was produced nor is one in place, and the response to the organisational alert lacks understanding and urgency".

The report also said some children as young as eight with safeguarding needs were being incorrectly referred into a criminal justice scheme.

Inspectors also found:

The management board did not have a good enough understanding of its responsibilities or difficulties, including "inconsistent partnership work, variable quality of casework and inadequate day-to-day management"

The strongest area was support for children and young people to prevent re-offending, but "their safety and wellbeing needs were often underestimated" and the impact of abuse in their backgrounds was not given significant weight

Managers and staff were "left to firefight and respond to the symptoms of significant systemic problems"

Inspectors found that staff - whose morale was "fragile" - were "very child-focused" and trying to do their best in difficult circumstances, and police support to the service was good

While there were some pockets of good practice, including a centre delivering education and training, the service could not measure the proportion of children and young people who were not receiving education, training and employment

A new head of service started in October, with the brief to take Bridgend out of the amalgamation. However the report said there were no controls to manage the risks to the service of this change.

Dame Glenys said: "We expect the management board to take swift action to deal with the recommendations… Critically, work to meet public protection responsibilities needs to be effective."