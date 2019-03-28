Flintshire council's deputy leader Bernie Attridge sacked
- 28 March 2019
The leader of Flintshire council has sacked his deputy.
Labour's Bernie Attridge, who represents Connah's Quay Central, was also cabinet member for housing.
Flintshire leader Aaron Shotton dismissed him on Wednesday, a move confirmed by the local authority.
Mr Attridge said he was "shocked and saddened" to have been dismissed from his post. Flintshire council gave no further comment other than to confirm the dismissal.