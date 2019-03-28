Image copyright Google

Four people have been rescued from a second-floor flat fire.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Premier Stores on Market Street, in Aberdare town centre, at about 22:20 GMT on Wednesday.

Three adults and one child were rescued from the flat above the shop and given medical assistance by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The cause of the blaze, which started on the ground floor of the property, is being investigated.

The fire service said one fire engine was still in attendance.