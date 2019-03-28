A man has been charged following an incident involving a firearm in Llanelli.

Police officers were called to Burry Street at about 02:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is due to appear before magistrates in the town accused of threatening a person with an offensive weapon, affray, threats to kill and possession of a class B drug.

Dyfed-Powys Police referred itself to the police watchdog after officers shot a man with a plastic bullet.