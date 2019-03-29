Image copyright David Green Image caption The Bible was found in a skip after a home clearance

The rightful owner of a Welsh Bible dating back at least 120 years is being sought after it was found in a skip.

The Bible came to David Green in 2011 through a friend of his father-in-law, who did home clearances in Dorset, as Mr Green can speak some Welsh.

He struggled to decode the text and has now shared pictures of the Bible in a bid to find its real home.

He said: "I was finally motivated to try to reunite it with the family whose history it properly belongs to."

Unfortunately, his father-in-law cannot remember exactly where it was found - only that it was in Dorset.

The barrister, who lives in London but went to school in north Wales, started the search after doing a clear-out ahead of the arrival of his first child.

Image copyright David Green Image caption David Green was inspired to look for the rightful owner after clearing out his own home

Although Mr Green cannot find a publication date, there is a marriage log dating back to 1901 in Bridgend.

Alongside ornate illustrations, the Bible includes children's scribbles and sketches.

If no-one with a "real family connection" to the Bible can be found, Mr Green said he would be happy to send it to a local historical society or church in its original home.

But he said it would be "satisfying to reunite the Bible with its family".

He added: "Particularly as we're now focused on our own growing family, and thinking about what sort of family history our new baby has, it would be lovely to think that a loose end would be tied up and that another family will have a bit of its history back."