Image caption South Wales Police have started a new operation to tackle anti-social behaviour

Anti-social behaviour in one town has left people scared to be in their own homes and too afraid to catch the train, residents have said.

Since the start of 2019, problems in Maesteg, Bridgend county, have included town hall windows smashed with bricks and stones thrown at people's homes.

One resident said they no longer wanted to go home after work.

South Wales Police has launched a new operation and is running extra patrols to try and tackle the issue.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said things had taken "a more sinister form of wilful damage to private property and vandalism".

They said: "Standing guard over my property and vehicle, night after night, doesn't give me any meaningful rest between my shifts at work.

"When you no longer wish to return home after your working day, you then quickly realise that these events have got out of hand."

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police conducted a drugs raid near Maesteg on Monday, seizing hundreds of cannabis plants

Operation Monstera started this month and work by the neighbourhood policing team and the organised crime unit resulted in a drugs raid at a property in Caerau near Maesteg on Monday.

About 540 cannabis plants were seized and two men - aged 42 and 45 - have been charged with production of a controlled drug of Class B.

Sgt Matthew Beynon said there had been a rise in anti-social behaviour over the past few months.

He added: "We're responding to the communities needs and what they actually want. We now have a high visible presence within the town centre and the anti-social hot spots.

"We are trying to stamp it out and make a positive difference for the community."

Image caption Sgt Matthew Beynon said there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour over the past few months

Maesteg East councillor Keith Edwards said the town had not experienced issues "on the current scale before".

He said: "Cuts to local authority budgets mean that the youth service is non-existent with no evening facilities in the valley for young people.

"The police are reluctant to take action and adopt a softly softly approach even when criminal damage is carried out and the perpetrators identified.

"My fear is that if this allowed to continue it has the potential to develop into something far more serious with members of the public retaliating when their property is vandalised."

Sgt Beynon said early intervention was key and added: "We are trying to engage with youngsters to get them off the street and get them to engage in something proactive.

"Whether that is rugby or cooking with a copper scheme we are running to try and get them to interact with the police and respect their community, which will prevent anti-social behaviour occurring."