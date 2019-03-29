Image caption Emergency services have been told about the issue and motorists to allow more time for their journey

A Pontypridd road is set to be partially closed for urgent works after problems were found below the surface.

Excavation work will take place on Friday night on the A4058 in Hopkinstown after the issue was found by Welsh Water workers.

The works will assess the extent of the problem and remedial work needed.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council said one carriageway will remain open, but there was a "significant risk" a full road closure would be carried out.

A spokesman said that while this could result in "major traffic disruption", it would only be carried out if deemed essential.

The council will issue further updates over the weekend.