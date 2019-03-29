Image copyright Gary Smith Image caption Smoke could be seen billowing from the fire

An evacuation of houses is taking place after a mountain fire spread into forestry and threatened properties.

Efforts to assess the extent of the fire in Betws-y-Coed, Conwy county, are still ongoing, North Wales Fire and Rescue said.

Four crews are at the scene as well as incident command unit, with North Wales Police helping with the evacuation.

There are no reports of injuries following the blaze that was reported at 16:15 GMT.

No estimate was given by the fire service of how many properties were being evacuated.

Helen Fisher, of Betws-y-Coed, said that the flames appeared to be "the height of trees", through her partner's camera.

Ms Fisher noticed the fire at about 17:30 GMT and saw the smoke across the Conwy valley.

"I think it is considerable," she said.

"There was a grey trail of smoke all the way across the Conwy valley to the coast."