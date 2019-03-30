Pembroke Dock fire: Large blaze at disused hotel
- 30 March 2019
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a disused hotel in Pembroke Dock.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the former Cleddau Bridge Hotel on Essex Road at 02:49 GMT.
The fire has spread across the ground and first floors and into the loft space. There are no reports of injuries. Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police also attended.
The Pembrokeshire Herald said at about 04:30 six crews were at the scene.