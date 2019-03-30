Image copyright Gary Smith Image caption At its height six fire crews were in attendance

Residents who were evacuated from their homes due to a mile-long mountain fire have returned home.

The grass fire in Betws-y-Coed, Conwy county, affected an area of about 100 hectares, the fire service said.

People from at least four properties were evacuated as a precaution but have since returned to their homes

North Wales Fire Service said the fire, which was first reported at 16:15 GMT on Friday, had "reduced significantly"

Kevin Roberts, assistant chief fire officer, urged visitors to the countryside to take extra care.

He said: "The dry weather has increased the risk of rural fires and we would like to thank those people notifying us of their controlled burning and for them acting in a safe and responsible manner.

"During drier periods, fires involving grass, bracken and heather can develop very quickly, particularly in raised winds, resulting in fires getting out of control and spreading to neighbouring properties or forestry, with the need for the fire and rescue service to be called out to extinguish them."