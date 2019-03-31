Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Ystradgynlais
- 31 March 2019
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in Powys.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened on Saturday at about 21:00 GMT on Neath Road, Ystradgynlais.
The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a red Renault Clio, according to the force.
Police have asked anyone who may have seen a man walking along the road before the crash to get in contact.