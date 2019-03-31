Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian died at the scene on Neath Road, Ystradgynlais

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened on Saturday at about 21:00 GMT on Neath Road, Ystradgynlais.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a red Renault Clio, according to the force.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen a man walking along the road before the crash to get in contact.