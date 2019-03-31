More than 120 crew of HMS Monmouth have marched through their namesake town.

Hundreds of well-wishers lined the streets, clapping and cheering, as the Royal Navy personnel exercised their rights to the freedom of Monmouth.

Image copyright LPhot Paul Hall Image caption The parade ended at the castle

Image copyright LPhot Paul Hall Image caption In his welcome, the mayor said: "We first bestowed the freedom of the town to HMS Monmouth in 2003 and since then our ties have gone from strength to strength, and I am sure over the coming years the ties will become even stronger"

Image copyright LPhot Paul Hall Image caption The crew were inspected by the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken

Image copyright LPhot Paul Hall Image caption This was the final opportunity for the current crew of the "Black Duke" to exercise their right to march through the town before the ship undergoes a refit

Image copyright LPhot Paul Hall Image caption The sailors began their march from Monnow Bridge

Image copyright LPhot Paul Hall Image caption The sailors of HMS Monmouth were led on the march by the band of the Royal Marines