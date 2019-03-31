Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alex Jones said her baby had stopped developing at about nine weeks

The One Show host Alex Jones was on camera just an hour after she discovered she had suffered a miscarriage in 2017, she has revealed.

She had found out she was pregnant when visiting her husband Charlie Thompson's parents in New Zealand.

Once they arrived back in the UK, a scan at 14 weeks revealed she had had a symptomless miscarriage.

She told The Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine that the baby had stopped developing at about nine weeks.

Jones, 42, from Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, explained: "That was really hard. It hit us like a ton of bricks.

"It's really odd. You're in that room looking for answers that you're never going to get.

"You're thinking: 'Have I done something wrong? What did I do differently? Was it because we flew a long way? Was I too stressed? Was I putting too much pressure on myself?"

An hour after learning she had lost her baby, Jones was back on television, even though her boss had told her she did not need to do the show.

She said she explained to him that she did not know what else she would do besides her job.

In 2018 she became pregnant again, but said she struggled to relax and did not tell anyone about her news for a while.

She recently suffered a scare after not feeling the baby move for a couple of days and went to hospital, where she shared a picture on Instagram of her hooked up to a monitor.

She wrote: "If in doubt mammas ALWAYS check! So reassuring to hear the heartbeat."