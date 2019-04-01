Aberdare fire not being treated as suspicious by police
- 1 April 2019
A flat fire from which four people had to be rescued is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
A three-year-old child was among those saved from a flat above Premier Stores on Market Street in Aberdare town centre on Wednesday.
The child's father, Chandra Narra, said his family "would be dead" if it was not for the fire service.
The cause of the blaze, the second on the premises in the space of two months, is still being investigated.