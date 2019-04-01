Image caption Miranda Parry is on trial at Mold Crown Court

A woman sexually assaulted a young boy by touching his genitals and making him touch hers, a court has heard.

Miranda Parry, 42, is also accused of indecently assaulting the boy with a syringe after saying he needed medication.

The allegations date from 2000 and 2001 but no action was taken until the victim reported it to police in 2017.

Ms Parry, of Wrexham, denies indecent assault, indecency with a child and child cruelty.

Mold Crown Court heard Ms Parry would bully and intimidate the boy by chasing him and making him stand in the corner of the room for long periods.

The boy told his mother about the alleged abuse and he was taken to a doctor and referred to social services.

Jurors heard no further action was taken at that stage.

'Really painful'

The boy told authorities what happened to him on several occasions but it was only when he told police in 2017 that Ms Parry was arrested. The court heard she replied "no comment" to police questions.

In his police interview, sections of which were played to the jury, the boy broke down after saying he had lived with it for many years.

He said: "Even now I feel ashamed about it."

Referring to the penetration with a syringe, he said: "It was really painful and I knew it wasn't right."

He described her touching his genitals over his clothing and said: "She smiled and giggled to make me feel OK."

Ms Parry denies 10 charges and the trial continues at Mold Crown Court.