Hunt for cash machine ram raiders in Torfaen

  • 1 April 2019
Image caption The ram raid attack took place in the early hours of the morning

Police are hunting fopr ram raiders who have stolen a cash machine from a convenience store.

Gwent Police said three people were thought to have been involved in the theft at the Co-op shop in Garndiffaith, near Pontypool in Torfaen.

It is understood that a 4x4 vehicle was used to smash into the store at about 02:40 BST on Monday.

A digger may then have been used to pull the cash machine free.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A Co-op spokesman said the store remained closed following the attack.

He added: "It is too early to confirm when the store will re-open, as we await the outcome of structural assessment."

