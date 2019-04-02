Image copyright RSPCA Image caption About 30 animals remain stranded on the sea cliff faces

An operation to save a flock of sheep stranded on coastal cliffs will take days, say rescuers.

Fire crews and RSPCA teams have already brought 36 animals to safety off the cliff faces at Mathry, Pembrokeshire.

But a further 30 sheep remain stuck on the steep slopes above the sea. It is thought the sheep were panicked by a dog.

Pet owners have been urged to ensure they keep dogs on leads and under control around livestock and wildlife.

Image copyright mawwfire Image caption Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue teams aided in the operation

Rope specialists from the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service joined forces with the RSPCA to launch the rescue operation after being called to the scene on Monday.

The animal protection charity also provided rope teams and support boats, and spent six hours ferrying sheep to safety.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Rescue teams spent six hours on Monday bringing sheep to safety

However, the RSPCA said the remaining animals were spread over a wide area.

"Due to this being a complex and potentially difficult rescue - because of the large numbers of animals involved - it is expected to take a few days," said an RSPCA official.

"Once again RSPCA Cymru would like to remind dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead around livestock and wildlife."